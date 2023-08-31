Eleven appear in court after private plane lands in Lusaka with fake gold bars, dollars and guns on board

Five Egyptians and six Zambians have appeared in court this week after police seized several fake gold bars, millions of dollars in cash and weapons aboard a privately-chartered aeroplane that landed in Lusaka earlier this month. The East African reported that the 11 suspects which include a police officer, military personnel and a businessman, face charges of espionage, smuggling and corrupt practices.

None of the accused have been asked to plea. Meanwhile, police are piecing together the details around the case. So far, police confiscated 127 kilograms of the bogus gold bars, several firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and close to R92 million, two weeks ago. According to BBC, that the private plane flew from Egypt to Zambia on August 13 and no one has claimed the items aboard the plane.

The story about the plane came to light following an article by journalist, Karim Asaad. His house was later raided and he was arrested. Asaad was released just days later. It is alleged that a Zambian national walked through the security gates at the Kenneth Kaunda Airport shortly after the plane arrived and went to meet the Egyptians on board. BBC said airport officers are also under investigation after they allegedly solicited bribes from the Egyptians on board the private plane.

The Independent on Saturday reported that a top South African businessman was also implicated in the crime. IOS reported that the South African was effectively hitching a lift home with his client who had flown in from Egypt to do business in Zambia and then fly on to South Africa, when the drama unfolded. It has also been revealed that the gold bars were made from zinc, copper, nickel and tin. No one has claimed the plane and investigations continue.