Eleven days later: ‘Joshlin, we are waiting for you,’ says schooling community

Classmates of missing Joshlin Smith from Diazville Primary School in Saldanha Bay have received counselling, the school’s principal confirmed. The six-year-old girl has been missing for 11 days.

Joshlin was last seen on Monday, February 19, at about 5pm. She is a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School. Diazville Primary School is waiting for the return of their Grade 1 learner, Joshlin Smith. Photo: Kim Kay / IOL Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith told police she asked about the whereabouts of the child, but could not find her. She later got hold of her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, who was supposed to look after the child, but he could not account for her whereabouts.

At the time of her disappearance, Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm. The petite young girl has been described as a loving person. School principal, Lee-Anne Davids-Hartzenberg said Joshlin was very quiet in the beginning and on her own when she started Grade R in 2023.

Diazville Primary School is waiting for the return of their Grade 1 learner, Joshlin Smith. Picture: Kim Kay / IOL However, over time, she started to make friends and played with some girls in her class. “Joshlin is soft-hearted and a very kind and friendly child. Whenever I saw the smile on her face, I saw a happy child. There was no indication in her behaviour that she was unhappy about something. “Some of the learners in the class want to know when she's coming back, but they are doing well. The school arranged with the school social worker (Mrs Sonia Lewaks) to have a counselling session with them. She did the counselling by way of activities. She visited the school on Monday,” Davids-Hartzenberg said.

Diazville Primary School is waiting for the return of their Grade 1 learner, Joshlin Smith. Picture: Kim Kay / IOL In the school lobby, a table with flowers and pictures, along with a missing person’s poem, has been set up for Joshlin. She said Joshlin’s disappearance has had an emotional impact on the school’s teaching staff and they are trying to cope as best they can under the abnormal circumstances. “We did not have any counselling, but daily we join together in prayer and that's a real comfort for us,” Davids-Hartzenberg said.

Joshlin’s teacher is eager to have the young girl back in class. “Joshlin, we are waiting for you! See you soon!” On Wednesday, police confirmed they would be scaling down their search for the missing girl.