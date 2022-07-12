Email cloning thief hits FNB Property Investment for R18m

Johannesburg – One of the two Nigerian nationals who was convicted of an R11 million email cloning scam is also under investigation by authorities for allegedly stealing over R18m from FNB Property Finance. According to National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) Senior State Advocate, Michael Maseule, it is understood that only R9m of the stolen R18m has been recovered.

Olatunji Samson Abdul and Adedayo Quandri were convicted last week in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft and fraud. They were sentenced to eight and seven years respectively. In the latest investigation, which is at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Abdul, who is the only suspect, is alleged to have cloned the email accounts of Shujay Property Investments, allegedly stealing over R18m. Abdul is alleged to have hacked into the email of Shujay Property Investment. The property investment firm is a client of FNB Property Investment and they also have a credit facility with the bank.

He allegedly hacked into the firm’s email in 2019. He is accused of fraudulently giving instructions to the FNB Property Investment to release payments and faces charges of theft. Maseule said that the suspect remains in custody and the case is expected to return to court on July 20 to allow for further investigation. IOL