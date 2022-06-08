ER24 paramedics robbed at gunpoint while transporting critically-ill patient who later died

Russel Meiring, ER24’s Communications Officer, said the incident took place on the R510 between Mogwase and Rustenburg.

Durban: Two ER24 paramedics transporting a critically ill patient to hospital on Tuesday night were robbed at gunpoint.

“ER24 medics were busy transferring a critically ill patient along the R510 to his home from a hospital in Rustenburg when the patient's vital signs began to diminish rapidly.

“The crew pulled the ambulance off to the side of the road and immediately initiated CPR in an effort to revive the patient.

“Whilst treating the patient, three armed men approached the ambulance, pulled open the door and robbed the medics of their personal belongings, as well as the patient's belongings.”