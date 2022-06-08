ER24 paramedics robbed at gunpoint while transporting critically-ill patient who later died

Durban: Two ER24 paramedics transporting a critically ill patient to hospital on Tuesday night were robbed at gunpoint.
Russel Meiring, ER24’s Communications Officer, said the incident took place on the R510 between Mogwase and Rustenburg.
“ER24 medics were busy transferring a critically ill patient along the R510 to his home from a hospital in Rustenburg when the patient's vital signs began to diminish rapidly.
“The crew pulled the ambulance off to the side of the road and immediately initiated CPR in an effort to revive the patient.
“Whilst treating the patient, three armed men approached the ambulance, pulled open the door and robbed the medics of their personal belongings, as well as the patient's belongings.”
Meiring said an ER24 advanced life support paramedic who had been called earlier to render assistance to the resuscitation stopped on the scene and noticed the ongoing robbery.
“Fortunately, the three armed men fled after seeing the arriving medic.
“Despite the ordeal, the ER24 medics continued to perform CPR and advanced life support interventions on the patient.
“Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned, and the patient was declared dead.”
Meiring said a case was opened at the Phokeng Police station.
He said staff were offered trauma counselling.
IOL