Escaped KwaZulu-Natal prisoner found, while the search continues for the other

Police have tracked down one of two prisoners who escaped on Tuesday. The convicted house robbers made a break for it from the Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional Centres on Tuesday, prompting a manhunt.

Within 24 hours, Siyabonga Sikhakhane, 34, was re-arrested by the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Nkandla early on Wednesday morning. The Department of Correctional Services said they were still on the hunt for Siphamandla Gift Simelane, 29, who was serving a two year sentence for housebreaking and theft. Sikhakhane was sentenced in March to 16 years behind bars on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Half of the sentence, according to the department, was suspended, and he was effectively serving an eight-year jail term. “Sikhakhane will be appearing in court on the escape charge and be transferred to a different correctional facility,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. He said the circumstances under which the two inmates escaped are being investigated, as they were both out with the spans (work teams).

The National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale applauded the work of officials for effecting this necessary rearrest. “This is good progress and we remain determined to find Siphamandla Gift Simelane who remains at large,” Thobakgale said. “The Department of Correctional Services remains relentless in its mission to apprehend those that escape from correctional centres. Escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence and those aiding such acts shall be spared no mercy.”