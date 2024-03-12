eThekwini Municipality closes down Pinetown butchery following unhygienic conditions

A Pinetown butchery was served with a notice of prohibition after they failed to meet health requirements. eThekwini Municipality’s Environmental Health Practitioners issued the notice to Roots Butchery which is located in Pinecrest Mall in Pinetown.

“Roots Butchery was found to be operating without the essential Certificate of Acceptability, which is a compliance certificate required for food businesses. “The premises had overstocked meat products stored in a manner that risked cross-contamination. The absence of hot running water, an ineffective pest control programme to manage fly infestations, and inadequate storage for cleaning chemicals further contributed to the unhygienic conditions.” Rose van Heerden, head of the City’s Health Unit said eThekwini Municipality is committed to enforcing food and hygiene standards.

“We are proud of our team for putting people’s safety first and enforcing by-laws. “Any business that fails to comply with relevant environmental health legislation will face closure. “Public health is important, and we must ensure we crack the whip where needed to ensure health and safety standards are maintained.”