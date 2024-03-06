A group of 13 people are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court pertaining to the ongoing strike by eThekwini Municipality workers. On Monday, Sydenham police arrested 13 protesters.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects, aged between 36 and 59, face various charges. These include contravention of the court order, damage to infrastructure and malicious damage to property. “Their arrest came after a group of municipal employees had gathered at the municipal offices on Electron Road. They allegedly put sand on the floor and burnt trees,” Gwala said.

“They are also accused of forcing other employees out of the offices and damaged the gate.” Meanwhile eThekwini Municipality 20 employees have been suspended in connection to the strike. City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that the Municipality has not received a memorandum of grievances or petition from the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) apart for a one-page paper with Ekurhuleni Municipality pay scales which was submitted to the Office of the City Manager on February 27.

“Based on the information submitted, it would seem that SAMWU is demanding pay parity to that of Ekurhuleni Municipality and/or implementation of Category 10 pay scales.” Sisilana said the City remained committed to urgently reinstating services such as the provision of water and electricity, while addressing security threats posed by infrastructure sabotage. “Communities who have been without water and electricity for several days are bearing the brunt of this unlawful strike action. Patients have also sadly been unable to access healthcare.