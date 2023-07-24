‘Evil activities’: Four arrested for corruption and theft of coal at a mine during load shedding

Four people, including two security personnel, a truck driver, and a loader operator, aged between 26 and 59, have been arrested at the Kangra Coal Mine near Piet Retief in Punbult on charges of corruption and coal theft. Police in Mpumalanga claim the group was allegedly engaged in illegal activities during load-shedding periods.

"When the power was out, they would organise and get the articulated trucks to load coal, valued at about R400 000 per load, then only pay R7 000 to their associates," said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police. The illegal practice reportedly continued until the perpetrators were caught "while carrying out their evil activities". Three suspects were apprehended at the scene, while the fourth was arrested following further investigations that led officers to a house in Piet Retief.

The men arrested appeared before the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Friday, charged with theft and corruption. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, praised the officers for their "well-planned operation resulting in commendable work". Manamela said, "It is truly disturbing to have this type of incident, which is uncalled for, especially during these hard times as the country is faced with load shedding. We trust that the law will take its course."