Ex-attorney to stand trial for R700k theft from RAF victims

Durban: A 52-year-old former attorney accused of stealing R700 000 belonging to Road Accident Fund claimants appeared in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Monday. Betty Diale was released on warning and ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Diale faces six charges of theft. She allegedly committed these crimes while practising as an attorney between 2009 and 2011. “Police reports reveal that Fidelity Funds, a body that oversees the conduct of attorneys, received several complaints from RAF claimants whose payments were deposited into Diale’s trust account,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“The claimants alleged that the said money did not reach them after the payout and they reported it to the police for investigation,” Mamothame said. He said investigations into the matter are complete. “Advocate Theo Moetaesi is ready to proceed with pre-trial conferencing set to take place on August 4,” Mamothame said.

