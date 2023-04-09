Father and son arrested for allegedly robbing cattle herder of R12 000

Rustenburg -- A father and his son were arrested for allegedly robbing their cattle herder of R12 000 in Ga-Marishane, Limpopo, on Friday. "A tactical intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Nebo Detectives and Rural Safety under the stewardship of the Station Commander, resulted in the apprehension of a 48-year-old man and his 21-year-old son together with two other suspects aged 31 and 38 for house robbery and defeating the ends of justice that were committed in Ga-Marishane, Plaseng village on Friday evening, April 7, 2023," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said, according to a police report, two suspects allegedly robbed a cattle herder of an amount of R12 000 at gunpoint while at his residence and later fled the scene driving a Toyota Avanza motor vehicle. The herder reported the matter to the police who immediately commenced with the investigation and tracing of the two suspects who were subsequently arrested at Jane Furse and Ga-Marishane, Moshate on Saturday. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim is a cattle herder, hired by the 48-year-old male suspect, who masterminded the robbery and conspired with his son and they allegedly instructed the two suspects to rob the victim because he was reluctant to deposit the money in the bank. Apparently, the four shared the money amongst themselves after the robbery incident."

"During the arrest, the police recovered R12 480 in cash, one firearm with ammunition and a clothing brand of Fabiani cap, jeans and T-shirt valued at R4 400-00 as well as Carvella shoes. They also confiscated the Toyota Avanza motor vehicle believed to have been utilised in the commission of the crime." He said further police investigations would be conducted to determine if the suspects were not involved in other cases of robberies that were committed in the policing precinct. They were expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, for house robbery and defeating the ends of justice.