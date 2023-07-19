Father of murdered daughters reveals his wife Lauren Dickason suffered with depression long before their deaths

Graham Dickason, the father of three girls murdered by their mother, Lauren Dickason, told a Christchurch court in New Zealand that his wife had a long history of mental health problems. Lauren Dickason is currently on trial for the murder of their children.

During his cross-examination on Wednesday, the New Zealand Herald reported that Graham shared how the couple had struggled for years to conceive. After the birth of their eldest, Lianè, Lauren sought psychiatric help and was diagnosed with "major depressive disorder and postpartum depression." She was on medication to manage her mood. Graham also discussed Lauren's disturbing messages to her friends about killing their children, claiming he dismissed them as jokes owing to her "satirical" sense of humour, the Herald reported.

He believed she was venting parental frustrations. In 2019, Lauren confided in Graham about thoughts of harming the children, which he attributed to her depression and anxiety. Despite this, Graham stated that he never felt his children were at risk. The court learned about the couple's struggle with infertility, including Lauren's 17 rounds of IVF treatment and the use of donor eggs. In 2013, Lauren prematurely gave birth to a baby girl at 18 weeks, who tragically died shortly after birth. Lauren grieved deeply for two months, Graham recalled.

Despite these tragedies, Graham maintained that Lauren was a caring, attentive mother to their daughters. Lauren Dickason admitted to murdering her daughters Lianè, 6, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, on September 16, 2021. According to the prosecution, she attempted to strangle them with cable ties before resorting to smothering them with their blankets.