Five arrested after man beaten and killed over allegations he stole his sister’s Sassa card

Durban - Five people who allegedly killed a man over allegations he stole a Sassa card from his sister have been arrested. The suspects - three males and two females - will line up in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to police, the suspects, aged between 31 and 48, face an additional charge of attempted murder. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that on January 6, the deceased’s sister realised that her Sassa card and book was missing from her house in Somfula Street in Zwide. “When her brother, Luwando Kana, 31, and her cousin denied any knowledge of her cards, she informed the community.

“Approximately 30 people arrived at the house and took the duo to a nearby park, where they were assaulted with sjamboks, water pipes and sticks.” Naidu said they were brought back after the assault. “The following morning, Kana was found dead in the house while his cousin, aged 42, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Naidu said in the early hours Thursday morning, SAPS Kwazakele members arrested five suspects at their houses in Zwide. Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, has, once again, strongly condemned these senseless acts of violence. “Irrespective of how angry a person or community is, the law cannot be taken into their own hands, and any act of a criminal nature either seen or perceived must be reported to the police.

