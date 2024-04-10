Five convicted for murder of Collins Chabane Municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke

Five men have been convicted for the murder of Collins Chabane Municipal mayor, Moses Maluleke. Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe were convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the Limpopo Division of High Court: Polokwane on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old mayor was gunned down at the Xikundu village in July 2022. He was with his 18-year-old son at the time of his murder. The National Prosecuting Authority said one of the accused turned state witness and his evidence was accepted as he was found to have been honest in his testimony.

Municipal mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo, Moses Maluleke was killed in an attack at his home in 2022. Picture: Collins Chabane local municipality/Twitter. "This witness implicated himself, all the accused persons and other unknown people in the commission of these offences," said NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. She added that the court found that the state proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the five men all acted in the furtherance of a common purpose and that the offences committed by the accused were planned.