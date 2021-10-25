NewsCrime And Courts
Senzo Meyiwa during the 2014 African Cup of Nations Qualifier match in Johannesburg. The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead at his girlfriend's house in Vosloorus in October 2014. None of the other six people inside the house were injured. File picture: Barry Aldworth/EPA
Five in court for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

By Jonisayi Maromo

Pretoria: The five people charged with the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa were due to reappear in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday morning, for the setting of a trial date.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Vish Naidoo said a pretrial hearing had been conducted.

The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya; Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi; Mthobisi Mncube, who is the alleged shooter; Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso (Nkani) Ntuli.

The SAPS said Sibiya had two attempted murder cases in the Vosloorus court.

“In one of the charges, he shot a female victim more than nine times at Vosloorus hostel,” said Naidoo.

“All accused remain in custody.”

Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo on October 26, 2014.

In the house that day were Meyiwa, Khumalo, her sister Zandi Khumalo, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then four-year-old son and her and Senzo’s daughter.

In March, when the five appeared in court for the first time, they refused to stand in the dock, claiming that they had nothing to do with the soccer star’s death.

“The people who are supposed to be in court are not appearing because they have money,” Maphisa had said.

