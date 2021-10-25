Five in court for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

Pretoria: The five people charged with the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa were due to reappear in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday morning, for the setting of a trial date. Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Vish Naidoo said a pretrial hearing had been conducted.

The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya; Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi; Mthobisi Mncube, who is the alleged shooter; Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso (Nkani) Ntuli. The SAPS said Sibiya had two attempted murder cases in the Vosloorus court. “In one of the charges, he shot a female victim more than nine times at Vosloorus hostel,” said Naidoo.

“All accused remain in custody.” Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo on October 26, 2014. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Khumalo, her sister Zandi Khumalo, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then four-year-old son and her and Senzo’s daughter.