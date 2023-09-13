Five sentenced for gang-raping a Northern Cape woman in 2010

Five men, arrested in connection with the rape and attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman, years ago, were sentenced at the Hope Town Regional Court in the Northern Cape on Wednesday. Four of the men were convicted for rape and one was found guilty for attempted rape.

Northern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the five were arrested after a woman was gang-raped and assaulted at a house in Strydenburg on November 27, 2010. The five men were drinking with the woman when four of them took turns raping and assaulting her. She managed to fight off the fifth man, who also assaulted and attempted to rape her.

Kock said the woman escaped and alerted neighbours, who called the police. The men were arrested on November 28, 2010, and granted bail eleven months later. Joseph Kasper, 32, Pieter Visser, 21, Elcardo Demas, 22, and Kobus Daniels, 32, were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape while Elton Van Rooyen, 30, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the attempted rape.