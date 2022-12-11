Five suspected rhino poachers arrested in Limpopo

Rustenburg - Five suspected rhino poachers were arrested in possession of rhino horns and unlicensed firearms with live ammunition in Leyden village. outside Mokopane in Limpopo. They were arrested on Friday, following a complaint of rhino poaching in one of the game farms.

"On Friday 09 December 2022, the police in Dorset received a complaint of rhino poaching in one of the local game farms in their policing precinct. Further information was that two female rhinos were discovered in the game farm, having been shot dead and their horns removed. "Two unknown male suspects were apparently observed by security guards walking around on the game farm and the search team, comprising the members of the SAPS, the private security companies Welgevonden Security and STES, as well as other individuals collected information. They then started tracing the suspects, and this resulted in the apprehension of the five suspects," Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said. He said the five, aged between 25 and 40, were arrested in Leyden village under Tinmyne policing area while driving in a red Volkswagen Polo with Gauteng registration.

"It is believed that the rhino horns that were recovered were those of the two carcasses that were found on the game farm. The police also found the hunting rifle with a silencer, five live rounds of ammunition and two butcher knives. "The suspects are expected to appear before Mokopane Magistrate's Court on December 12, facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as for poaching." In a separate incident, police in the Free State have arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged theft of seven cattle worth R105 000.

According to Captain Stephen Thakeng, information was received about livestock to be stolen in the farming community of Senekal, Ventersburg and Hennenman. "On December 9, at about 15:45, it was reported that seven mix breed heifers valued at R105 000 were stolen from a farm in Hennenman. A case of stock theft was registered for further investigation. "Preliminary investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male suspect. The stolen livestock were seized and handed back to the owner," he said.

