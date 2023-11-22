Former Blue Bulls rugby player to remain behind bars after failed appeal for four axe murders

Former Blue Bulls rugby player Joseph Phindile Ntshongwana, who was sentenced to five life terms after brutally killing four people with an axe, had his appeal denied by Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after it was held that he was a dangerous criminal who exhibited disregard for human life. Ntshongwana killed Thembelenkosini Cebekhulu in Montclair, Durban, on March 20, 2011, Paulos Hlongwa in Lamontville two days later, Simon Ngidi in Umbilo the following day, and an unidentified man some time that week in Yellowwood Park.

All were hacked to death with an axe. Two of the victims were beheaded. He was dubbed the “axeman” after the murders. He also raped and kidnapped a woman. He attacked and tried to kill two men, one in uMlazi on March 21, 2011, and the other in Lamontville on March 23.

His victims had no connections to him, posed no danger to him, and were randomly selected. Phindile Joseph Ntshongwana once wore the Blue Bulls jersey with pride. Picture: Supplied Ntshongwana did not testify at his trial and his legal team claimed he had no memory of committing the crimes. His family said that during the murders, Ntshongwana was off his medication for a previously diagnosed mental illness.

However, Acting Judge Irfaan Khalil found that Ntshongwana was aware of what he was doing, and was criminally responsible. He was sentenced to four years for each of two attempted murders, two years for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and four years for kidnapping. In 2021, he appealed his conviction and sentence but it was dismissed by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

He then approached the SCA. After listening to his appeal, SCA Acting Judge Leonie Windell, said that the murders were planned and not impulsive acts committed on the spur-of-the-moment. As far as the rape conviction, Windell said his behaviour showed a conscious awareness of what he was doing and an ability to control his actions and to act accordingly.