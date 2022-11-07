Former Cape Town gang boss shot dead in alleged hit

Former Americans gang boss Kaldimola ‘Dimes’ Madatt died in a hail of bullets on Sunday in what appears to be a gang hit. Madatt was struck 11 times while his bodyguard was also wounded in the shooting.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a Daily Voice source, the two left a house in North West Street in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain after Dimes is understood to have received a call that people were on their way to kill him. The source reveals that as Dimes and his security left the house, as many as seven shooters pulled up in a white Toyota Etios and a red bakkie and opened fire. Madatt was hit 11 times and died at the scene.

Coroners remove the body of the slain Madatt, 56 His bodyguard survived and was taken away by members of the police’s anti-gang unit. The source says that the assassination of Dimes appears to be an “internal hit” among the Americans gang, as he was supposed to be “taken out” last Thursday already but the hitmen aborted their mission. Meanwhile, a resident says the area is very tense as retaliation shootings are expected.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A lot of people from all over came to the crime scene but the area is now very volatile and the police have also already shut down all the taverns so that people don’t come in and out,” he says. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Mitchells Plain police responded to a complaint on Sunday 6 November. Upon arrival in Monsoon Road at around 12.45pm, they found the body of a 56-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is gang-related. Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of murder.”

Story continues below Advertisement