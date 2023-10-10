Former employer of accused two in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial gives clock-in records

A representative of the former employer of accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, gave evidence in North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, relating to his employment history and clock-in records at Sibanye Gold. Witness number 88 in the trial, Hendrik Louis Mulder, a human resources manager at Sibanye Gold with 29 years of experience, spoke about Ntanzi’s employment at Driefontein mine in Carltonville.

Ntanzi was employed as a labourer from April 18, 2009, until February 18, 2018. In ascended order from one to five, the accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. “The same system records show that Mr Ntanzi indicates that he was employed up until the 18th of February 2018, your lordship. His reason for exit was desertion, so he absconded,” Mulder explained.

Mulder then gave the court clock-in records of Ntanzi for two days, October 24 and 25, in 2014. Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home on October 26, 2014. Each employee at the company is issued with an identification card, which allows tracking and timing of employee movements within the company's confines, Mulder said.

The clock-in card is used by employees to gain access to working areas and residential areas. The points that require access cards are entry and exit points. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Mulder if there were certain points that employees had to pass before entering the work area, to which he agreed, saying it was part of the company security protocol. “For October 24, 2014, at 8.17pm, there was an access clock-in. Then again, at 8.30pm in the evening, there was another access clock-in, and then at 8:31pm in the evening, there was a food clock-in.

“On the 25th of October 2014, it reflects that Mr Ntanzi entered a work area access point at 3.55am in the morning and the second access point one minute later at 3.56am in the morning, and then proceeded through the work clock-in access at 3.57am on the same morning,” Mulder said. “According to out-clockings for October 25, 2014, Mr Ntanzi clocked out from his workplace at 6.01am,” Mulder added. The court broke for lunch as soon as Mulder gave evidence on Ntanzi’s clock-in on October 25, 2014.

On the day Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home, Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe Twala; Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo, were in the home. In court on Monday, DNA expert and senior forensic analyst Captain Mmamshedi Masetla told the court he took samples from all five accused and all those in the house the day of the shooting. Masetla said DNA evidence placed Meyiwa, MaKhumalo, and Zandi Khumalo at the crime scene.

The three accused, Maphisa, Ntuli, and Sibiya, could not be placed at the crime scene due to inconclusive DNA evidence. According to the earlier testimonies of Tumelo Madlala and Zandile Khumalo, two intruders entered the home the night of the shooting. Identikits compiled by police artists of two men sought in connection with the killing of Senzo Meyiwa. These identikits were released to the media in October 2014. Picture: SAPS Accused number three, Mncube, was identified by a Constable Siviwe Zungu as the person with the dreadlocks who entered the home on October 26, 2014.