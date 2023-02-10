Pretoria – The trial of former Eskom senior manager France Hlakudi, in connection with tax fraud, returns to the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday. The matter will also sit on Thursday.

The trial was last in court in February 2022. It was paused after Hlakudi requested an opportunity to get legal representation through legal aid, after his previous attorneys withdrew. Hlakudi faces tax fraud charges to the value of R30 million related to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies: Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (Pty)Ltd, and Bon Services Telcom cc. Hlakudi is among four accused facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification in connection with the Eskom Kusile R745m case.

Eskom group executive for the group capital division Abram Masango, Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction chief executive Antonio Trindade are accused of committing these offences between 2014 and 2017. Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification valued at R30m each from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas. Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services cc, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power generations’ senior bosses.

