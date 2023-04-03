Former G4S employee says they were warned about manipulative Thabo Bester when he arrived at Mangaung prison, ‘top dogs’ planned escape

While the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services is expected to be briefed by the ministries of Justice and Correctional Services and Police on the circumstances surrounding Thabo Bester’s escape, a former employee has revealed how management ordered that the Facebook rapist and killer was to be monitored throughout the day. Speaking to IOL, Morui Mphou, who was a programmes supervision officer and also a union member at the facility, said when Bester arrived at the G4S Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein, prison guards were warned not to engage him.

Bester escaped from the private prison run by G4S in May last year. At the time, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said Bester died in a fire in his cell - a fire that he reportedly set. However, the DCS has since confirmed the body found in Bester’s cell was not his. “We were told that he was a high risk prisoner. We were told that he needed to be forever monitored. We were told that his calls will be monitored and his movements monitored. We were warned that the man was manipulative. “Bester knew that the guards were underpaid and he used this information to help orchestrate his escape from the facility in May last year ... ”

According to Mphou, Bester planned his bid for freedom with the help of senior prison officials and management was now laying blame for Bester's escape on juniors. IOL approached G4S for comment last week and sent detailed questions. They did not respond. Speaking to IOL, Mphou said in his opinion Bester was able to influence “top dogs” in the prison to help pull his plan together.

“Those investigating this need to dig deeper,” he said. “On the night of his escape, a staffer brought what looked like a TV stand into the facility. This was taken in after hours, through a sallyport door. Only the deputy director and duty operations manager are in charge of that area after hours. “No one is allowed to come in or go out without them knowing. I believe this was used to either bring in the body that was found in Bester’s cell or help him escape,” Mphou said.

“I am not surprised about Bester. The people there earn low salaries. They may post fancy pictures on social media but they earn low salaries,” he said. Mphou said staff members’ complaints about various issues including their security and remuneration fell on deaf ears. He added that the buildings were not built for SA standards or safety and were unconstitutional. “There is one guard expected to guard 60 people. Even pregnant wardens have to guard dangerous criminals. Ninety percent of the prisoners are gang members and pregnant women have to guard them. It’s only just before they go on leave when they are allowed to do office work,” Mphou

He said inmates at the facility often got into fights and the emergency support teams arrived late. News of Bester’s escape came to light last month. The DCS has launched an investigation. Police are also investigating a case of murder in connection with the body found in Bester’s cell.

G4S last week released a statement in which they said they informed police about the fire. The statement said: “On May 5, following an initial investigation, G4S Correction Services (South Africa) alerted SAPS to a number of concerns surrounding the circumstances of the fire. SAPS were supplied with relevant information and evidence. “Three employees at MCC were suspended shortly after the incident. These employees were subsequently dismissed in September 2022, December 2022 and January 2023 respectively for matters relating to their conduct on the evening of May 3, 2022.”