Former Limpopo prosecutor found guilty of taking a R6k bribe to make reckless driving case ‘disappear’

Durban - Former prosecutor Leonard Makhado Ratshilumela has been found guilty of corruption. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty in Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ratshilumela, who was based in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court, pleaded guilty to taking a R6 000 bribe to make a reckless and negligent driving case disappear. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused was arrested in May 2020 by the Hawks during an undercover operation at the Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou. “He demanded R6 000 gratification from the parent of the accused who was facing charges of reckless and negligent driving,” she said.

In his plea, Ratshilumela said he accepted the gratification with the intention to destroy the docket of the reckless and negligent driving charges which were brought against the minor child, instead of referring the case to the child justice court. He will be sentenced on November 21 and remains in police custody. In addition to corruption charges, Ratshilumela also faces four counts of attempted murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

He is alleged to have attempted to kill witnesses in the trial by burning their house with petrol. In addition to murder charges, Ratshilumela also faces four counts of conspiracy to commit murder. The trial has been set down for January 24 in the Sibasa Regional Court.

Story continues below Advertisement