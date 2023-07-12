Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang handed over to American government

Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, has been handed over to US officials. He is expected to face fraud and corruption charges. Spokesperson for South Africa’s Justice and Correctional Services Ministry, Chrispin Phiri, said Chang was surrendered to the US on Wednesday.

Chang was detained in South Africa by police at OR Tambo International Airport in December 2018. "This was after a provisional arrest warrant was issued by the US. Both the US and Republic of Mozambique requested Chang's extradition on various charges," he said. Chang made several appearances between 2019 and 2021 and the Republic of Mozambique filed applications with the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

"In May 2023, the Constitutional Court denied leave to appeal, citing a lack of reasonable prospects of success after reviewing an application for condonation and an application for leave to appeal," Phiri said. Chang was arrested following what had been called "Mozambique's biggest corruption scandal" leading to its economic collapse. He was accused of swindled billions of Rands which were allegedly used to purchase a tuna factory.