Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang handed over to American government

Former Mozambique finance Minister Manuel Chang Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Former Mozambique finance Minister Manuel Chang Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Published 6m ago

Share

Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, has been handed over to US officials. He is expected to face fraud and corruption charges.

Spokesperson for South Africa’s Justice and Correctional Services Ministry, Chrispin Phiri, said Chang was surrendered to the US on Wednesday.

Chang was detained in South Africa by police at OR Tambo International Airport in December 2018.

"This was after a provisional arrest warrant was issued by the US. Both the US and Republic of Mozambique requested Chang's extradition on various charges," he said.

Chang made several appearances between 2019 and 2021 and the Republic of Mozambique filed applications with the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

More on this

"In May 2023, the Constitutional Court denied leave to appeal, citing a lack of reasonable prospects of success after reviewing an application for condonation and an application for leave to appeal," Phiri said.

Chang was arrested following what had been called "Mozambique's biggest corruption scandal" leading to its economic collapse.

He was accused of swindled billions of Rands which were allegedly used to purchase a tuna factory.

In 2022, 11 people, including Armando Ndambi Guebuza, the son of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza, have been convicted for their role in the scheme.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justiceextraditionMozambiqueUnited StatesSouth AfricaJohannesburgJustice Minister Ronald LamolaFraudCrime and courtsConstitutional Court

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe