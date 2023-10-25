Former station commander sentenced to five years in jail for demanding R1,500 bribe

A former police station commander in the Free State who demanded R1,500 from a man arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon was sentenced to five years imprisonment. According to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, Moru Daniel Nkali, 52, was convicted and sentenced at Thaba Nchu Regional Court on Tuesday. He was convicted and sentenced for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said that on November 1, 2014, Nkali, who was the station commander at Excelsior police station at the rank of captain, approached the complainant and demanded R1,500 so that he could release him from custody. "The complainant had been arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon. The complainant then called a member of his family, who came and paid R1,500 to Nkali. The complainant was then released from custody after paying R1,500," he said. Nkali then submitted the docket to the prosecutor with outstanding information so that the case could be withdrawn on November 3, 2014.

The case was, as a result, withdrawn. Nkali approached the complainant again and demanded more money. "The complainant then reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team in Bloemfontein. A case was registered, and further investigation was conducted. On November 13, 2021, Nkali was arrested. He appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, of which two were suspended for five years. He will effectively serve three years of direct imprisonment," Singo said. Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, welcomed the sentence meted out against Nkali.