Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane R54m SAPS tender case moved to regional court

Former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his five co-accused, who were arrested in connection with two police tenders totalling more than R54 million, will have their case heard in the Pretoria Regional Court. The group appeared briefly at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court, where the case was postponed for disclosure and transfer to another court.

The State has been ordered to provide the defence with a pending document by May 17. Phahlane, Lieutenant-Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, Major-General Maanda Obert Nemutandzhela, Major-General Mankosana Agnes Makhele, and businessmen Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo are facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and violation of the Public Finance Management Act. These charges relate to two police tenders issued in 2016. The accused were released on bail ranging from R5,000 rand to R50,000 rand.

Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, said the charges stem from incidents in October 2015, during the university student #FeesMustFall protests, when police were dispatched to manage the violent unrest. "It is alleged that on 21 December 2016, the South African Police Service Crime Intelligence Division undertook an emergency procurement of software systems," Mamothame stated. "One of the software systems, RIPJAR, was intended to collect and monitor information from social media platforms about the instigators of the student protests."

He added that the 'emergency' response measures were initiated in December 2016, a year after the protests had occurred. "Furthermore, they allegedly attempted to procure RIPJAR software from a company not involved in software engineering, but from one that sold security alarms and surveillance cameras," Mamothame continued. "It emerged that the owners of the competing companies were friends and were in fact involved in cover quoting, supplied to Inbanathan Kistiah by the former husband of the sole director of a company named Perfect Source, a human resource recruitment firm."

Mamothame further noted that a mobile communication encryption software, Daedalus, used solely for encrypting calls and deleting phone records and messages, was procured through deviations from standard procurement procedures. "The software was also utilised to encrypt voice calls made by SAPS management at the time when Phahlane was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for the 'blue lights' police tender and other irregular procurement activities during his tenure as acting police commissioner," Mamothame elaborated. The matter has been postponed until 3 July 2024.