Four arrested for killing a man, dumping him in a Limpopo river to stage a drowning

Rustenburg - Roman Marobela, 30, is said to have been abducted, killed, and his body thrown into a river. Four people have been arrested. The four allegedly killed Marobela and staged a drowning by throwing his body into the Olifants (Lepelle) River, Limpopo.

Police divers retrieved his bruised body on Thursday. "The victim was earlier reported to have unexpectedly jumped into the river and drowned by people who were apparently covering up the crime. Upon receiving information from witnesses, police investigations led to the arrest of the suspects who allegedly killed the victim before he was thrown into the river," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. He said according to information, the four allegedly went to Marobela's father at Tswaing Village in Magoleng Ga-Mphahlele, together with Marobela, who was bleeding. on Wednesday.

They alleged that his son had stolen money from them and the father offered to pay them back on Saturday but they refused and left with Marobela. "The police were informed after reports that the victim had jumped into the river. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that full investigations into the incident must be undertaken and that the culprits be hunted down and arrested as a matter of urgency. "The suspects were ultimately arrested following a well-coordinated investigation that uncovered the whole scenario of a staged drowning."

