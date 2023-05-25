Cape Town - Western Cape police were still combing the scene for clues after four Bulgarian nationals were gunned down in Constantia on Thursday morning. Police said two women and two men in their 40s and 50s, were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they were shot at about 8:20am on Thursday morning. He also said that the motive was yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. “Serious and Violent Crime detectives have initiated an investigation into the murder,” Traut said.

In another incident, Wynberg police detectives are probing a murder of a female who was shot on the corner of Church and Broady Roads in Wynberg on Thursday morning at about 10:45am. “Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased, was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally. “She succumbed to injury on the scene and was declared as dead by medical personnel.