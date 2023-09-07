Four cars charred after fire at Randburg Magistrate's Court

Joburg fire services have confirmed four cars caught fire in the parking lot of the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Videos of the incident shared on social media showed four vehicles ablaze. The four cars torched included what appeared to be a Renault Kwid, a Hyundai i20, a VW Polo, and one unidentified car.

Nana Radebe-Kgiba, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, said the fire happened just after 9am. "Just after 9am the City of Joburg EMS responded to an incident where four cars caught fire while at Randburg Magistrate's Court parking. "On arrival, the Randburg firefighter crew managed to extinguish the four vehicles, and fortunately no injuries or fatalities were reported.

"Fire safety officers are currently on scene to do preliminary investigations to determine what caused the fire," said Radebe-Kgiba. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. The City of Johannesburg has faced numerous unrelated disasters in recent times, including a gas explosion in August, which sent minibus taxis flying and claimed one life. The repair bill is estimated at over R170 million.