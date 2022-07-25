Four foreigners arrested for alleged copper cable theft

Johannesburg – Four foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables belonging to Transnet in Heuningspruit.
The suspects were also allegedly in contravention of the country’s immigration act and have been charged accordingly.
The alleged stolen copper cables are worth R74 000, police said.
The suspects are facing charges for being in possession of suspected stolen property, possession of housebreaking implements and contravening the immigration act.
The four suspects were spotted at about 7.40am on Saturday by members of a private security company who were busy patrolling the area.
LOOK: City of Johannesburg warns residents against tampering with City Power infrastructure
Resident damage councillor’s car, badly beat his sister over prolonged power outages in Soweto
KZN man found in possession of 90kg of stolen underground copper cables
DA calls for Parliament to Debate Vandalism
We are all still in the dark over load shedding and Eskom
Scrap metal ban may not be a panacea for illicit copper trade
Hawks arrest 5 suspects for theft of copper cables worth R4.5m from a mine
The security officers are said to have driven towards the suspicious car, but the suspects managed to speed off before they got to them.
The private security members then proceeded to make an urgent call to the Koppies SAPS for assistance.
The suspects were arrested following a police chase and found in possession of the copper cables inside the Quantum taxi that they were allegedly travelling in.
The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
IOL