Four foreigners arrested for alleged copper cable theft

Tshwane metro police cable theft units arrested a 30-year-old man who was found in possession of copper cables in Pretoria West. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg – Four foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables belonging to Transnet in Heuningspruit.

The suspects were also allegedly in contravention of the country’s immigration act and have been charged accordingly.

The alleged stolen copper cables are worth R74 000, police said.

The suspects are facing charges for being in possession of suspected stolen property, possession of housebreaking implements and contravening the immigration act.

The four suspects were spotted at about 7.40am on Saturday by members of a private security company who were busy patrolling the area.

The security officers are said to have driven towards the suspicious car, but the suspects managed to speed off before they got to them.

The private security members then proceeded to make an urgent call to the Koppies SAPS for assistance.

The suspects were arrested following a police chase and found in possession of the copper cables inside the Quantum taxi that they were allegedly travelling in.

The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

IOL

