Four suspects, including two City of Cape Town officials, arrested in connection with housing scheme

An investigation by the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit has led to the arrest of four suspects, including two City of Cape Town officials, in connection with a fraudulent housing scheme that resulted in victims losing R900,000 for real estate they did not receive ownership of. The arrests of the suspects on Wednesday came as a result of an intensive fraud investigation in connection with a housing development in Mfuleni.

The City of Cape Town made available plots for a housing development in Extension 2 in Mfuleni during last year. Colonel Andrè Traut said that the two City of Cape Town officials collaborated with two other officials to sell these plots, and with their alleged criminal scheme, they persuaded 11 prospective buyers into depositing large sums of money into a bank account they shared. Police investigations are still ongoing, and more arrests are expected to be made as investigations unfold.