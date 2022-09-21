Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Four suspects wanted for murder, business robberies killed in shootout with police

Published 2h ago

Durban – Four wanted suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday afternoon.

Umlazi detectives and Durban Public Order Police received intelligence about suspects who were wanted for murder, armed robbery and housebreakings that had occurred in Umlazi.

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, police proceeded to a house at G Section in Umlazi, where the four suspects were said to be hiding, at around 3.30pm.

“On arrival, they surrounded the premises, announced that there are police outside and requested that the door to the house be opened.

“Instead of opening the door, the suspects started shooting towards the police officers.

“A shootout ensued and four suspects aged between 25 and 30 were wounded. They were all declared dead on the scene.”

Ngcobo said police recovered two pistols and nine rounds of ammunition inside the house.

IOL

