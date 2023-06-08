Cape Town - Western Cape police have confirmed that a case of common assault and malicious damage to property has been opened against a Cape Town woman who was allegedly assaulted at a restaurant in Pearl Valley, Franschhoek. Johan van der Merwe, who is accused of beating Ntombizodwa Sephoko, 40, has opened counter charges against the woman he is accused of assaulting at the Savoye restaurant on the Vrede en Lust Wine Estate in Franschhoek.

The Van der Merwe family had been praying over their food at the restaurant when an unknown female was allegedly seen taking a cellphone out of van der Merwe’s wife’s bag. Van der Merwe claimed Sephoko pushed him into the swimming pool and slapped him, damaging his wife’s cellphone. A video from the incident went viral on social media this week, where a bloodied Sephoko was seen being allegedly attacked by Van der Merwe in the swimming pool.

He appeared to be trying to drown her, before his son and wife came to Sephoko’s rescue, separating them. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a case of assault and malicious damage was opened against Sephoko. “According to the complainant, he and his family were at a farm in Simondium on 16 April, 2023.

“The complainant’s family asked his mother-in-law to pray for the food when they saw an unknown female taking something out of his wife’s bag. Accused then pushed him into the swimming pool and slapped him. “Accused then damaged his wife’s cellphone. The suspect was arrested,” Van Wyk said. Sephoko earlier told the Cape Argus that she had sustained permanent scars and was traumatised after she was allegedly attacked by Van der Merwe when the incident happened on April 16, as she and a friend went to check out the restaurant as a possible venue for a birthday party.