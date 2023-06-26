Fraudster fined R3,000 for lying to Road Accident Fund and claiming more than a R1 million for a fake smash

Durban - A 44-year-old Eastern Cape man who defrauded the Road Accident Fund has been fined R3,000. Keith Theodore Mtsimela was convicted on charges of fraud in the Gqeberha New Law Regional Court.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the fraud took place in February 2018. “Mtsimela submitted a false claim to the Road Accident Fund (RAF) through his attorney. “He claimed that he was involved in a hit and run accident on October 25, 2017 at Lewes Street, Algoa Park,” Mhlakuvana said

Mhlakuvana said that the Road Accident Fund became suspicious and launched an investigation. “This is normal process they follow before they process payments for claimants,” said Mhlakuvana. He said during the investigation it was established that the accident never occurred.

“The matter was then referred to Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks for probing where it was confirmed that RAF was nearly prejudiced cash to the value of more than R1.3 million,” Mhlakuvana said. Mtsimela was arrested in February this year and following a number of court appearances was found guilty. He was sentenced to a fine of R3,000.