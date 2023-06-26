Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 26, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Fraudster fined R3,000 for lying to Road Accident Fund and claiming more than a R1 million for a fake smash

Picture of a man counting money.

A man has been fined R3,000 for defrauding the Road Accident Fund. File picture

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A 44-year-old Eastern Cape man who defrauded the Road Accident Fund has been fined R3,000.

Keith Theodore Mtsimela was convicted on charges of fraud in the Gqeberha New Law Regional Court.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the fraud took place in February 2018.

“Mtsimela submitted a false claim to the Road Accident Fund (RAF) through his attorney.

“He claimed that he was involved in a hit and run accident on October 25, 2017 at Lewes Street, Algoa Park,” Mhlakuvana said

More on this

Mhlakuvana said that the Road Accident Fund became suspicious and launched an investigation.

“This is normal process they follow before they process payments for claimants,” said Mhlakuvana.

He said during the investigation it was established that the accident never occurred.

“The matter was then referred to Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks for probing where it was confirmed that RAF was nearly prejudiced cash to the value of more than R1.3 million,” Mhlakuvana said.

Mtsimela was arrested in February this year and following a number of court appearances was found guilty.

He was sentenced to a fine of R3,000.

“He was also sentenced to five year imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition, provided he does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period,” concluded Mhlakuvana.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPACrime and courtsFraudRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe