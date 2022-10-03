Free State police hunt tavern shooters who left one dead and wounded three

Pretoria - Free State police are searching for two men who entered a tavern where they shot and killed a person and wounded three others in Hani Park, Bronville. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the incident happened on Friday evening after 11pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that both men asked around for the whereabouts of the deceased before one of the suspects shot him in the head. The suspects fled the scene while firing shots randomly, wounding three more victims,” Kareli said. Kareli said that the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla or Tazz with no registration plates. Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder.

“Bronville police are pleading with anyone who might have information that can assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact Captain Steyn on 082 465 2779 or Sergeant Mpedi on 073 479 5572 of Bronville Detectives. “Alternatively, members of the public can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information through the MySAPS App. Tipsters may opt to remain anonymous,” Kareli added. IOL