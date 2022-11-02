Free State traffic officers kidnapped, female cop wounded in shoot-out with suspects

Durban – Police in the Free State are on the hunt for a group of men who allegedly kidnapped two female traffic officers and wounded a female police woman in a shoot-out on Wednesday. It is alleged that the two traffic officers had stopped a speeding vehicle on the R103 when two other vehicles stopped close by.

Police said the driver was armed and ordered one of the traffic officers to approach him. “The other officer tried to respond but the driver pointed a gun at her too and she was told to approach the vehicle. Both officers were put in the vehicle and suspects fled the scene with the two traffic officials,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. Kareli said Vrede Stock Theft Unit members responded and intercepted the vehicle a short while later.

A shoot-out ensued between police and the suspects, who sped off. “The three vehicles were spotted travelling towards Gauteng. The traffic officials were disarmed and dropped off near Walkerville. They were unharmed,” Kareli said. The Vrede SAPS vehicle was riddled with bullets.

“The suspects are at large and were driving in a gold Volvo, a white Audi and a grey Toyota Fortuner. The suspects are armed and dangerous. Vrede police are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery,” Kareli said. Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police station, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip on the MySaps app. IOL