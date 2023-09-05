Friend tells court that Bongani Ntanzi cried when he told him that he was arrested for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa

A man who was close friends with accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, one of the five men accused of brutally killing Senzo Meyiwa, testified that his friend cried bitterly when he told him that he had been arrested for murder. Msizi Jack Buthelezi testified in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Msizi explained his friendship with Ntanzi and said they met in 2008 at an initiation ceremony. He said after that, Ntanzi left his job and came to work with him in the mines in Rustenburg, and they lived together at a hostel. Ntanzi’s employment ended, but Buthelezi said he helped him get another job at Impala Mines.

"During lockdown, I received a call saying that Ntanzi was arrested. I was back at home at that time. "The following day, Ntanzi called me and told me that he had been arrested, he was going to appear in Tlhabane Court, and I should come see him. I went to court, but for some reason, we missed each other, and I didn’t see him, and then I left," said Buthelezi. According to Buthelezi, when he was in town, Ntanzi called him and told him to wait for him.

"He told me where to wait, and I waited there, and he came in the company of police; they were all in the car. Police said I could get into the car. "I greeted him and asked him what was going on and he told me that he had been arrested... He said he had been arrested for carrying ammunition and for also killing Senzo Meyiwa at a party in Vosloorus together with his friends. "I gave him R500, and he looked the other way and cried. I left him crying," said Buthelezi.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, who represents Ntanzi, asked Buthelezi whether they were whispering in the car. Buthelezi said they were speaking softly but not too softly, as one of the officers named Mabena could hear the conversation. Ramosepele grilled Buthelezi on the exact wording that was used in the car.

He asked whether Ntanzi said:"I have been arrested for murder, or they say I have murdered." Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was not happy with Ramosepele’s line of questioning and told him to stop confusing the witness. "Please, be fair to the witness; when he translates, he said accused number said: I have a case against me; I have been arrested because I have been found in possession of ammunition.

"I, I, I, he doesn’t say, they say I have a case, they say I have... He uses a personal word, I", said Mokgoatlheng. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.