Fugitives of Femicide: South Africa and Eswatini collaborate to bring alleged women murderers to book

In a significant move against gender-based violence and femicide, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) has successfully overseen the extradition of two prime suspects. Both individuals, having allegedly committed heinous crimes against their partners, sought refuge across the border, only to be apprehended and returned to face justice.

Extradition, a complex legal process, requires countries to collaborate meticulously, ensuring that suspects who flee after committing crimes are returned to the country of the alleged offence. This involves rigorous court procedures, stringent timelines, and the sharing of intricate case details. The first case saw the Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) seeking the extradition of a national who allegedly strangled his girlfriend before fleeing to South Africa. Investigations pinpointed his location to a farm in Kokstad. With the collaboration of the South African Police Services (SAPS), the suspect was apprehended in October 2020. Following due legal processes and the suspect's consent to extradition, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development in South Africa gave the final nod in July 2023.

The accused was then handed over to Eswatini police officers by Interpol to face a murder trial in Eswatini. In a reverse scenario, South Africa sought the extradition of one of its nationals from Eswatini. The individual, from Nongoma, allegedly had a history of abusing his girlfriend, leading her to obtain a protection order against him in September 2020.

Tragically, shortly after, he is believed to have fatally stabbed her following an altercation. Fleeing to Eswatini, his freedom was short-lived. After a successful extradition request and inquiry, Interpol officials from South Africa retrieved the accused on August 4.

He made his first appearance in the Nongoma Magistrates’ Court three days later, where he chose not to apply for bail. The case has been adjourned toSeptember 4 for further investigations. The NPA's Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv. Deneshree Naicker, and Senior State Advocate Naveen Sewparsat represented the authority in both cases.