Furious security officer fired shots randomly, injuring taxi driver and woman in Musina

Pretoria – A 51-year-old man, who allegedly shot and injured two people after a fight broke out at a local taxi rank in Musina on Monday, has been arrested after he handed himself to police. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the SAPS in Limpopo, said the suspect will appear today, before the Musina Magistrate’s Court.

“It is alleged that the suspect who is a security officer, was involved in an argument with the taxi drivers after he accused them of blocking his motor vehicle. He apparently got out of the vehicle armed with a service rifle and pistol,” Ledwaba said. “He started firing shots randomly, injuring a male taxi driver and a female street vendor. One Toyota Quantum and a private sedan were also damaged in the process.” Security officer to appear in court after he shot and injured two people in Limpopo. The 51-year-old then fled the scene, using the company vehicle.

Police and medical emergency services were called to the scene. “The two victims were taken to the nearby hospital for medical care. Police then commenced with initial investigations and 14 cartridges were discovered on the scene. Police also recovered a 9mm pistol which possibly belonged to the suspect hidden inside a dustbin,” Ledwaba said. During the arrest, when the security officer handed himself over, police confiscated a rifle, one magazine and seven live ammunition.

“The suspect was further charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after it was established that the firearm licence for both firearms had expired,” Mohlala said. Police have opened two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, two counts of malicious damage to property and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Police said the motive for the incident is not known. Investigations are under way.