G4S guard accused of helping Thabo Bester escape abandons bail bid

One of the men accused of helping convicted rapist and killer, Thabo Bester escape custody, has abandoned his bid for bail. Moeketsi Ramolula appeared alongside Joel Lekhari Makhetha in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Ramolula chose to abandon his bail application while Makhetha was granted R10 000 bail.

To date, seven suspects implicated in Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year have been granted bail. All of the accused, including Bester, are due back in court on August 8. The pair were nabbed alongside another G4S employee, Thabang Mier. Meir was granted bail with strict conditions. He was ordered to attend court cases, not communicate, threaten or intimidate any of the State witnesses, he may not leave the Mangaung district without the permission of the investigating officer and has to report weekly to his local police station between 8 am and 4 pm.