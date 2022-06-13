Gateway Mall confirms another robbery at its mall as police hunt robbers

Durban: Mall management at The Gateway Theatre of Shopping have confirmed that a robbery took place on Sunday. In a statement, Gateway’s general manager Feysel Potgieter said at around 5.23am on Sunday morning, armed suspects broke into Gateway Mall and robbed a store within.

“The centre’s tactical armed response team immediately responded to the scene. No injuries were sustained.” A video of six men breaking the glass doors of the shop and stealing high-end gaming equipment and Playstations have been circulating on social media. The men spent less than a minute inside the store.

The mall has been hit by a number of robberies. In January, management at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping said security had been beefed up following robberies which took place at the mall. In September, a security guard was shot during a robbery at two jewellery stores.

The guard died in hospital a few days later. In June 2021, the shopping centre confirmed that armed robbers had targeted a jewellery store. The mall said no tenants or customers were harmed during the robbery.

In January this year, an armed robbery took place at the Montblanc shop in Gateway, where robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of goods, fleeing the scene in a silver Mercedes-Benz. By Monday, police said they were still searching for the suspects. Spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “The complainant alleged that he was performing his duties at business premises when he spotted six armed men approaching the business premises, and he fled the scene.

