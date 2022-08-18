Gauteng deputy speaker in court for alleged assault of pregnant VIP officer, but AfriForum angered by NPA's handling of case

Rustenburg – The AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit has questioned how the case against Gauteng Provincial Legislature deputy speaker, Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, was handled. Mhlakaza-Manamela appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of assault and crimen injuria, for allegedly attacking police VIP protection officer, Sergeant Lizzie Mojapelo, who was pregnant at the time of the alleged attack.

"It was with surprise that AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit learnt that the case against Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela had in fact been set down for trial today, 18 August, 2022. "The matter was postponed, only because the presiding officer was unavailable," said spokesperson Barry Bateman. He said they have established that Mhlakaza-Manamela made her first appearance on the re-enrolled charges on August 10.

The prosecutor was first handed the docket on that day (August 10) and the matter was set down for trial on August 18. "Why was the complainant not informed about the first appearance of the accused, nor told that the appearance on 18 August was for the purposes of trial? "In light of the matter being set down for trial, why did the prosecutor not consult with the complainant beforehand?" he asked.

Mojapelo approached AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit after the case was withdrawn last year. "The matter was withdrawn last year after senior prosecutors allegedly told Mojapelo that the matter would be difficult to prosecute because the suspect is a very high-profile person. Mhlakaza-Manamela is married to Buti Manamela, the deputy minister for higher education. The alleged attack took place at their marital home when the accused was allegedly intoxicated.

"The decision not to prosecute Mhlakaza-Manamela was reviewed after the Unit made representations to the Gauteng South Director of Public Prosecutions." The case was postponed to September 22 for trial. The NPA could not be reached for comment.

