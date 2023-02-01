Gauteng police nab two accused of selling fake Gucci, Chanel and other luxury brands valued at R6m in Eastgate

Pretoria – Gauteng police have arrested two suspects who were allegedly found selling counterfeit items of luxury brands such as Gucci and Chanel, valued at over R6m in Eastgate. The items included counterfeit bags, clothes and shoes of the luxury brands, which often cost consumers thousands.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said peddling counterfeit goods was a crime that had a negative impact on the economy. As a result, police together with other law enforcement agencies embarked on multi-disciplinary operations to deal with the crime. Gauteng police seized counterfeit goods worth approximately R6 million and arrested two men who were allegedly selling the goods. Photo:Suppied by SAPS On Wednesday, a team comprising of different units of SAPS in Gauteng, Customs from SARS, brand protectors and private security companies, pounced on stores selling counterfeit goods in Eastgate.

“The team seized counterfeit goods worth approximately R6m and arrested two men found in possession and selling the goods. The goods included bags, shoes and clothes.” Sello said two suspects were expected to appear in court soon. They have been charged under the Counterfeit Goods Act. Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has welcomed the arrest and commended the team for their unabated efforts in curbing this kind of crime.

Story continues below Advertisement