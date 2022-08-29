Gauteng police on the hunt for gunman who killed off-duty officer

Pretoria - Gauteng police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot and killed an off-duty officer at a barbershop in Bramley View on Friday. It’s understood the warrant officer from the Sandton police station was getting a haircut from a barber on the street when he was attacked.

On Monday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it seemed the officer was attacked from behind. “Reports indicate that an unknown man approached the police officer from behind and started swearing at him before firing two shots at him. “The officer was declared dead on the scene. A search for the culprit is under way but no arrest has been made as yet,” said Netshiunda.

Speaking to IOL, Netshiunda refused to share the officer’s name and photo. “We have to follow internal process and make sure its complete. We also have to make sure that all his family members are properly informed.” The motive of the killing is still unknown.

