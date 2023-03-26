Rustenburg - A lodge manager was arrested for illegal manufacturing and dealing in drugs after drugs worth R300 000 were found at a lodge in Midrand. Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said the police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300 000 on Friday.

“On March 24, members of Organised Crime Investigation Unit operationalised information on a suspected drug lab at a certain lodge in Midrand. “The members swiftly acted and upon arrival at the said place, two rooms were searched leading to the discovery of suspected cocaine rocks, crystalmeth, ecstasy tablets, chemicals and laboratory apparatus,” said Colonel Nevhuhulwi. Nevhuhulwi said it was further established that the manager of the lodge was the only one with access to the two specific rooms.

“He was arrested and charged with illegal manufacturing and dealing in drugs.” In a separate incident, Nevhuhulwi said three men were arrested in Joburg for conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “On Saturday, March 25, members from Crime Intelligence Unit in Joburg District, Joburg Metro Police and private security company followed up on information about suspects in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and planning to commit a business robbery at a well-known supermarket in Yeoville.