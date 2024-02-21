Gauteng teacher arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs on school premises

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane has expressed “deep concern” after a teacher at Thoko Thaba Secondary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, was allegedly found in possession of drugs on the school premises. The teacher was found with the contraband on Valentine’s Day, according Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

“According to our reports, the educator was allegedly found last week with a bag and box of drugs inside the school premises. Police were called in and he was arrested. He appeared in court on Thursday, February 15,” said Mabona. “MEC Chiloane is also concerned that this matter was not reported to the department by the school management team in a timely manner, which has led to a planned protest by the community which took place today, on Wednesday, February 21.” A teacher in Ekurhuleni was arrested for alleged possession of drugs. File Picture: Vuk'unenzele Mabona said after receiving the reports, the provincial Department of Education has launched an investigation, and the teacher has been removed from the school as a precaution.

Meanwhile, MEC Chiloane has appealed to the community to give the department and the police the opportunity to probe the incident. “We are disappointed about this incident, and vehemently condemn such conduct and we will be acting against it accordingly. We also plead with the community to allow this matter to be handled by the Department and relevant law enforcement authorities for appropriate resolution,” said Chiloane. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. File Picture: GDE Media On Monday, IOL reported that Chiloane visited the Primrose Primary School in Germiston, following the incident where a Grade 6 boy learner, aged 13, allegedly shot the school principal.

The injured principal was on Friday rushed to hospital in an incident that described as “unfortunate” by the provincial Department of Education. Addressing the school’s learners, Chiloane urged them to always respect the teaching staff and the school’s management. “He (the learner accused of shooting the principal) did something that no one has ever done in our schools. You must respect your teachers, all the times. You must respect your school principal all the times. You must listen to them because your teachers are your parents in school,” said the MEC.