Gauteng woman who fled after assaulting her sister, traced and arrested at boyfriend’s place

Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a woman who was on the run. She missed her court dates after she had been nabbed for assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm in the Crystal Park area. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the woman, 23, was found at her boyfriend’s place.

“On Friday 5 May, 2023, at about 11am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers arrested a 23-year-old female suspect for assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm, in the Crystal Park area,” Thepa said. “While the officers were busy with their duties, they received information about the location of a female suspect sought for arrest, after a warrant of arrest was issued against her. The information was followed up, and the suspect was located at her boyfriend’s place on Swaziland Street in Chief Luthuli Park, where she was arrested without any resistance.” Thepa said it is alleged that the woman fought with her sister and assaulted her with a bottle.

“After her initial arrest, the suspect failed to attend court on the prescribed date, and a warrant of arrest was issued for her,” she said. “The suspect was arrested and detained at the Crystal Park police station and is expected to appear at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.” Earlier this year, police in Moletlane, near Zebediela, arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.

At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the murder happened at Ga-Mogotlane village in January. The murder suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested on Friday, after being on the run. “Police were called to the scene of domestic violence and on their arrival, they found a female victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.