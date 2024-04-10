Get your security systems and routines ready for winter

By Oceans Marasha As winter approaches, many of us take the time to reorganise our wardrobes and tidy up our gardens, but have you considered re-evaluating your home security measures?

With shorter days and longer nights, it is an opportune time to reassess your security strategies and ensure they are equipped to handle the unique challenges that the colder winter season brings. “For South Africans load shedding remains one of the most daunting issues, which can have a severe impact on home security systems and your protection”, so says Charnel Hattingh, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for Fidelity ADT. In addition to power cuts, in winter the sun sets early in the afternoon, rises late in the morning and the risk of fires is also greater.

Hattingh said giving your security systems a good once-over as soon as possible is necessary. Contact your security provider and put the alarm and panic buttons on test and book a technical service call if necessary. “This test is of the utmost importance. If the system is not functioning properly the signal may not reach your security company and they will not know if there is an emergency at your property and won’t respond,” she says. She also recommends getting a professional to check the tensioning of electric fencing as it shrinks in a cold weather and this can cause false alarms.

Link smoke detectors to your alarm system too. Fires during winter can be caused by heaters, electrical appliances, alternate power sources such as gas or the fireplace left burning when you go to bed. This integration can help ensure a swift response in case of a fire emergency. Hattingh said it was best to start at the perimeter of your property and work your way in. Think like a criminal and evaluate whether your fencing or wall, garden, windows, doors, shed, garage, etc. have weaknesses a criminal can exploit. “As we tend to gather everyone indoors earlier and perhaps change the times we go to gym or walk the dog, security systems like garden beams and sensor lights must also be working properly.

“Most people still need to leave for work and school at the same time, regardless of whether the sun is up or not. To stay safe, be more vigilant in the early morning and at dusk, when you come home.” The following tips may help you stay safer this winter: 1. Check your curb-side house number is still visible in case of an emergency. This can save critical minutes in the event of an emergency

2. If you bring your dogs inside, ask your security company to partition your alarm system in such a way that it still offers an early warning system with pets in the house 3. Ensure back-up power supplies are in place to keep lighting, non-functional gate motors and security systems in working condition at all times 4. Set external beams in the early evening once everyone is home