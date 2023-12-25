A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in his home in Giyani in Limpopo on Christmas Eve. Police said the deceased has been identified as Jackie Zitha and the incident took place in the Mageva Village.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said police responded to the scene around 8pm. “Upon arrival of the police the victim was found to have sustained a gunshot wound. “Emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.”

He said preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased was in the company of a certain woman whose identity is not yet known. “The detectives are busy with investigations to determine circumstances that led to the shooting ordeal.” Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident or the female person in question to urgently contact Colonel Jan Mbhalathi on 082 565 6491 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or use MySAPSapp.

Meanwhile, also in Limpopo this weekend, a 45-year-old teacher is currently behind bars on charges of conspiracy to commit murder. The man is accused of hiring a hitman for R15,000 to kill his wife. He was arrested following a sting operation and is due in court on Wednesday.