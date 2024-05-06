Gold Circle has condemned the behaviour of a group of racegoers that led to the abandonment of five races at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. The races have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement, Gold Circle said this happened following the scratching of Main Defender from the IOS Drill Hall Stakes, which led to the abandonment of the last five races on the card, including the three Grade 2 Feature events. It is understood Main Defender was scratched due to excessive Total Carbon Dioxide test levels. According to a police incident report, following this decision, a large number of punters entered the parade ring and blocked the exit and refused to evacuate.

“Gold Circle firmly intends to sanction those responsible, which may include a banning order from it's race tracks and facilities going forward, and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all connections and racing fans who were compromised by the unseemly actions of a minority whose behaviour bordered on anarchy.” Gold Circle’s CEO Michel Nairac said: "Our regret extends particularly to our esteemed sponsors, World Sports Betting and the Independent On Saturday, whose unwavering support for the sport of horse racing we deeply value and respect. "While we are pleased to be in a position to reschedule the Feature events at short notice for Wednesday, this is small compensation for the unacceptable actions of a few who ruined what was meant to be a celebratory opening to Champions Season 2024. We take the matter very seriously and will deal with the transgressors in the strongest possible terms.

Gold Circle said this incident serves as a stark reminder that such behaviour will not be tolerated in any capacity within the racing community. “We want to reassure the public that we remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the principles of sportsmanship, order, and integrity at all our events, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.” Ensure Security CEO Kyle Connolly said course surveillance is being reviewed by security in accordance with Gold Circle and SAPS, as people of interest are being investigated.