Gqeberha cops probe shooting after suspected gangster allegedly shoots at woman

Rustenburg - An alleged gang member was arrested for allegedly firing shots at a woman in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape. The 20-year-old woman was walking to her neighbour's house on Sunday, when a 21-year-old man fired shots at her. The man is alleged to be a gang member.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that, on the mentioned date, at about 12pm, the victim was walking to her neighbour’s house in Couldridge Street, when she noticed three males, all armed with firearms, standing in the street in front of her house. As she started running, shots were fired at her. She did not sustain any injuries,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. She said the motive for the shooting was yet to be established. “Soon after the incident, with the assistance of the community, one suspect was arrested by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Gang Investigation).

“He is detained on a charge of attempted murder and will appear in Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 31, 2022,” said Naidu. In the Western Cape, police said a 36-year-old man was arrested in Kraaifontein, for murder, on Sunday, after he allegedly shot dead a man and fired shots at the police. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of Operation Lockdown II, deployed in Kraaifontein, were busy with patrols near Laboheme Street, in Wallacedene, at around 8pm, when they noticed three males standing in the street.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Upon approaching the trio, they noticed one suspect firing gunshots, fatally wounding the victim who was standing with them. The suspect then fired gunshots at the police and fled. The police members returned fire, gave chase and apprehended the suspect, confiscating a firearm with ammunition, and an imitation firearm,” said Swartboi. The man was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, pointing of firearm, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. “In an unrelated incident, members of Maitland Flying Squad, who were on rest days on Sunday, May 29, 2022, received information about a suspect with a firearm.

Story continues below Advertisement